Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $162.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.11 and its 200 day moving average is $147.48. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $164.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $3,975,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,963.28. This trade represents a 49.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,320. The trade was a 34.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,675 shares of company stock worth $27,369,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.