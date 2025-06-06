Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 72.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,591 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 139,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,767 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 367,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,850,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

GTO opened at $46.36 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

