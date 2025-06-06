Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,635 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,956,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,861 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of RSP stock opened at $177.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.