Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,635 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,956,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,861 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of RSP stock opened at $177.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.