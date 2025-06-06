Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases 2,097 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,316,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $87,269,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 821.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $39,840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,614,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 16.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $158,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,004.23. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 8,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $71,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 374,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,288.72. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jones Trading decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

