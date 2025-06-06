iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Stake Boosted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 498.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 128,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 3.2%

ICVT stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.97 and a fifty-two week high of $89.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.01.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

