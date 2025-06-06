Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 3,857 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Northcoast Research raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $72.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.72.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

