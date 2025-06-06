Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 343.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Humana by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $226.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $406.46. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HUM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.48.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

