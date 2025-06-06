Fermata Advisors LLC Has $559,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.83.

NYSE ETN opened at $326.50 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.01 and a 200-day moving average of $316.86. The firm has a market cap of $127.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

