Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,270 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,173,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGIC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. William Blair lowered Magic Software Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of MGIC opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.80 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

