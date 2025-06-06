NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 6,152 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 102,533.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $14,773,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,016.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 211,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,110,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4%
NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $64.45 and a 52 week high of $75.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.20.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
