Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,907 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,896. This trade represents a 4.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,052 shares of company stock worth $271,201. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of DHIL opened at $137.50 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.32 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The firm has a market cap of $375.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.55.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.60%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.