1,850 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Purchased by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SS&C Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SSNC stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.36. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.18 and a 52 week high of $89.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.
Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies
In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,771.28. This represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,081.92. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
