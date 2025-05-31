GTS Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $455,856.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,661.30. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,010 shares of company stock worth $899,510. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.2%

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $223.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $285.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.90%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

