Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,922 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of Manhattan Associates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 213.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,169,000 after purchasing an additional 687,933 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 31,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of MANH stock opened at $188.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.58 and its 200 day moving average is $217.99. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.81 and a 52-week high of $312.60.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.14.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

