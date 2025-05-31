B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 211 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,576,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,682,000 after acquiring an additional 376,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,018,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,783,000 after purchasing an additional 257,465 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,401,000 after buying an additional 1,225,672 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,954,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,640,000 after buying an additional 335,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,676,000 after buying an additional 1,650,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,552,957.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ opened at $83.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

