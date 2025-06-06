Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and traded as high as $9.85. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 181,290 shares traded.

Astellas Pharma Trading Down 2.1%

The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Astellas Pharma had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

