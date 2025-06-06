Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $3,251,800.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Taira sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.18, for a total transaction of $3,251,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,015,896.62. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Thomas Taira sold 20,878 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $6,263,400.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Thomas Taira sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Thomas Taira sold 27,593 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $6,209,252.79.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $343.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 218.84 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.88. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $348.67.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Carvana by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,749,000 after buying an additional 1,823,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,785,000 after buying an additional 1,109,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $179,364,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $116,020,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Carvana by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after purchasing an additional 481,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

