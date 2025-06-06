NBC Securities Inc. Has $537,000 Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 124,309.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Valaris by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valaris by 518.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Valaris by 395.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Valaris by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of VAL opened at $39.43 on Friday. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.63). Valaris had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VAL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valaris from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VAL

Valaris Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.