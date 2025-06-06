Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Stock Price Up 37.5% – Here’s Why

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 37.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 943,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 415% from the average session volume of 183,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$8.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.

