Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 537.68 ($7.30) and traded as high as GBX 595 ($8.08). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 589 ($8.00), with a volume of 188,008 shares trading hands.

Banco Santander Stock Up 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of £108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 539.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 469.24.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

