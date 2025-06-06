Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,011 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.7% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $63,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,100.8% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,512.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $259.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.16 and its 200-day moving average is $205.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 212.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $265.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

