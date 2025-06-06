Enclave Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Enclave Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Enclave Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $417.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.84.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

