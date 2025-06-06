Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $595.98 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $561.18 and its 200 day moving average is $582.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.