Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 118 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,907 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after acquiring an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $595.98 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $585.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $561.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

