Industrial Stocks To Watch Now – June 3rd

Tesla, Broadcom, and Constellation Energy are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the production and distribution of capital goods and infrastructure services—such as machinery, aerospace, defense, transportation, and construction materials. By owning industrial stocks, investors hold a stake in firms that manufacture the equipment and systems underpinning economic activity. Because these companies’ revenues often rise and fall with business investment and infrastructure spending, industrial stocks are closely watched as indicators of broader economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $11.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.05. 47,922,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,906,162. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,551,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,769,229. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $257.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 208.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Constellation Energy stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,083,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,827. The company has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Energy has a fifty-two week low of $155.60 and a fifty-two week high of $358.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Further Reading