Top Solar Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 3rd

Tesla, Constellation Energy, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or install solar power equipment, or that generate electricity from solar installations. They form a segment of the broader renewable energy sector and are influenced by factors such as government incentives, technological advances and overall demand for clean power. Investors often buy solar stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of solar energy as the world shifts away from fossil fuels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $351.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,059,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,970,718. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.29. Tesla has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 172.26, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of CEG stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.42. 7,769,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,395. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.14. Constellation Energy has a 1-year low of $155.60 and a 1-year high of $358.47. The company has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.68. 3,556,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,687. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $403.33 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Featured Stories