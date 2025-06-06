Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 118 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
Shares of VB stock opened at $230.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.82. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
