Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 33,098 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,098 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises 13.0% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.27% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $26,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 20,095,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,955,000 after purchasing an additional 714,941 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,775,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,539,000 after buying an additional 4,337,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,359,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,080,000 after buying an additional 263,848 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,261,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,429,000 after buying an additional 938,655 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,888,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.16. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

