Snider Financial Group Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.