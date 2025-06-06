Mason & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mason & Associates LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Mason & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,657 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723,891 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $291.72 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

