Safeguard Financial LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 287.9% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.56 and a 200 day moving average of $176.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,770 shares of company stock valued at $32,036,638. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

