Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,267 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.8% of Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,292,000 after buying an additional 7,339,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $322,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,406 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,498.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,452 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.