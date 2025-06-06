Unique Wealth LLC Buys 1,775 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $382.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.88 and a 200-day moving average of $376.06. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.