GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading 37% Higher – Still a Buy?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 37% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). 6,752,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 2,262,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.04).

GCM Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market cap of £11.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.73.

GCM Resources (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.50) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

