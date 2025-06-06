Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.0%

USMV stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $82.32 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

