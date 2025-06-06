Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,350,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

IWF stock opened at $403.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

