Promising Utility Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 3rd

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, natural gas, water and sewage treatment—under regulated or franchised markets. Because these businesses generate steady cash flows from predictable, often-monopolistic operations, their stocks tend to exhibit lower price volatility and pay relatively consistent dividends. Investors often include utility stocks in portfolios seeking income stability and defensive exposure during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $8.71 on Tuesday, hitting $351.40. 60,059,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,970,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.26, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.29. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $497.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,556,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,687. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.34. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $403.33 and a 12 month high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 89,503,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,053,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

