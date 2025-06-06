AGH Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 668 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

AGH Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Williams Companies by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 461,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,988,000 after purchasing an additional 167,699 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,089 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,229.10. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $60.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Williams Companies

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.