Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and traded as low as $8.17. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 1,219 shares.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29.

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Large Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

