NBC Securities Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 69,100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,904,000 after buying an additional 45,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $124.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $125.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.13.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

