Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and traded as low as $12.44. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 8,290 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Anhui Conch Cement had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Anhui Conch Cement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

