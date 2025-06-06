Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and traded as low as $12.44. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 8,290 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AHCHY
Anhui Conch Cement Trading Down 1.7%
Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Anhui Conch Cement had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter.
Anhui Conch Cement Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Anhui Conch Cement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.
About Anhui Conch Cement
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.
Featured Stories
