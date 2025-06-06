Short Interest in Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX) Decreases By 15.0%

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Semilux International Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SELX opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Semilux International has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.

Get Semilux International alerts:

Semilux International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Semilux International Ltd., an optical technology company, designs and produces optics and fluorescent modules. It offers laser lights modules and related optical components use in commercial projectors, car lights, and optical sensors; laser lights module consists of laser diodes and fluorescent chips; color filters use in optical/laser modules; color filter wheels; fluorescent chip and wheel; and wafer level optics.

Receive News & Ratings for Semilux International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semilux International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.