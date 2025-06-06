Short Interest in QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Rises By 19.2%

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,200 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the April 30th total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSG. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantaSing Group by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 69,963 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuantaSing Group by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 23,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QuantaSing Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QuantaSing Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period.

QSG stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. QuantaSing Group has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $286.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of -1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.

QuantaSing Group ( NASDAQ:QSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. QuantaSing Group had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 88.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantaSing Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

