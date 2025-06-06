Short Interest in QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Rises By 19.2%

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,200 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the April 30th total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSG. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantaSing Group by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 69,963 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuantaSing Group by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 23,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QuantaSing Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QuantaSing Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period.
QSG stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. QuantaSing Group has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $286.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of -1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.
QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.
