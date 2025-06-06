CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Short Interest Update

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 7,470,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of CMS opened at $69.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,121.31. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CMS Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,256,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,227,000 after buying an additional 3,486,074 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,798,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,741,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $106,745,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $89,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

