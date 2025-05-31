Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC lowered its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 676,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 207,154 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

