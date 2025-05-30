Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $104,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,163,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557,888 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vale by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,995,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775,590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vale by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,238,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023,144 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Vale by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,349,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Vale by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,754,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.04.

Shares of VALE opened at $9.43 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

