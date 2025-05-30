Todd Glickman Sells 532,342 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Glickman sold 532,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $2,390,215.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,909.49. This trade represents a 69.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Glickman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Todd Glickman sold 13,644 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $35,337.96.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 12.5%

NVTS stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $7.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 84.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 7.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

