Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CORT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 2,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $178,100.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,912,324.01. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $10,054,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,435.88. This trade represents a 53.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,352 shares of company stock valued at $24,908,205. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of CORT stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 0.22. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

