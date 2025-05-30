HP (NYSE:HPQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HP updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000-3.300 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.680-0.800 EPS.

HP Trading Down 8.2%

NYSE HPQ opened at $24.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. HP has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78.

Get HP alerts:

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.37%.

Insider Activity at HP

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on HP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.