Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Shares Down 17.6% – Should You Sell?

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 17.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 32,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 24,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Silver Range Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$8.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Silver Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.